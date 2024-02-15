Michelin adds more Tampa restaurants to guide

Share on email (opens in new window)

Michelin has added more Tampa restaurants to its menu.

Why it matters: The most prestigious name in food is shining a spotlight on more casual Tampa eateries this year.

Details: Supernatural Food & Wine, Predalina, Streetlight Taco, The Pearl, Ebbe and Kōsen now round out the list of 30 restaurants in the Tampa guide.

These restaurants could receive stars or Bib Gourmand honors in the Michelin Guide Ceremony on April 18 in Tampa.

Flashback: When Michelin first arrived in Florida two years ago, three Tampa restaurants received honors — but no stars.

Tampa earned three of the four stars given out across the state last year.

Context: Only Tampa spots are highlighted because the city's tourism board paid to be included in Michelin's honors. Visit St. Pete/Clearwater wasn't part of the deal.