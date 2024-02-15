2 hours ago - News

Michelin adds more Tampa restaurants to guide

Two photos, one of a mediterranean appetizer spread and the other of a chef pouring a kettle onto a dish

Photos from Predalina. Courtesy of Motion Minds

Michelin has added more Tampa restaurants to its menu.

Why it matters: The most prestigious name in food is shining a spotlight on more casual Tampa eateries this year.

Details: Supernatural Food & Wine, Predalina, Streetlight Taco, The Pearl, Ebbe and Kōsen now round out the list of 30 restaurants in the Tampa guide.

  • These restaurants could receive stars or Bib Gourmand honors in the Michelin Guide Ceremony on April 18 in Tampa.

Flashback: When Michelin first arrived in Florida two years ago, three Tampa restaurants received honors — but no stars.

Context: Only Tampa spots are highlighted because the city's tourism board paid to be included in Michelin's honors. Visit St. Pete/Clearwater wasn't part of the deal.

  • Michelin's Florida guide also includes Miami, Orlando and Winter Park.
