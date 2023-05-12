Michelin Guide dishes out Tampa's first-ever stars

1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Tampa's food scene is beaming after the Michelin Guide bestowed three restaurants with its coveted stars on Thursday.

Why it matters: The Michelin Guide recognized a few Tampa restaurants when it launched its Florida edition last year. But this week's ceremony was the first time any of the city's restaurants received a one-star rating.

  • The designation is regarded as a standard of excellence in the restaurant industry and solidifies Tampa's position on the foodie map.

Driving the news: Four new restaurants in Florida earned a star this year, including:

  • South Tampa's Japanese restaurant Koya, Tampa Heights' modern Italian spot Rocca and Water Street's Mediterranean eatery Lilac.

Details: Inspectors felt drawn to the "culinary sensibilities" of Koya, noting the chutoro hand roll with wasabi guacamole in particular.

  • Rocca's dishes drew praise for their harmony of classic flavors and exciting displays of originality. Its desserts also received kudos from the inspectors, who called them a "delightful bookend to an impressive meal."
  • Meanwhile, Lilac received compliments for its Mediterranean influences, Florida-focused ingredients and French techniques. Inspectors applauded the restaurant's "sexy vibe," although they noted the venue is void of lilac.

Between the lines: Florida's tourism boards are paying as much as $1.5 million over the next three years to get the honor.

  • Michelin inspectors skipped restaurants in Pinellas since Visit St. Pete/Clearwater wasn't part of the deal.
