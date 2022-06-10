Tampa Bay gets Michelin honors but snubbed for stars

The Michelin stars have aligned in Florida — but visibility is hazy in Tampa Bay.

Driving the news: The Michelin Guide awarded its first stars in the Sunshine State Thursday, adding 15 spots in Miami, Orlando and Tampa Bay to its 2022 guide.

Florida is Michelin's fifth U.S. destination after New York, D.C., Chicago and California.

Why it matters: The honor certifies Tampa Bay as a tourist hot spot for more than just its beaches.

And it keeps Florida on the foodie map, since the James Beard Awards snubbed the whole state this year.

But, but, but: Tampa Bay didn't actually get any stars. Three Tampa restaurants — Ichicoro Ramen, Rocca and Rooster and the Till — were given the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes great food at a great value.

These are spots that offer two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for under $49.

We guessed Rocca and Rooster would be honored, but Ichicoro was a surprise.

Point of intrigue: Florida's tourism boards are paying about $1.5 million over the next three years to get the honor.

Between the lines: Even before Tampa was shirked from getting stars, restaurant industry folks told Creative Loafing they were feeling deflated.