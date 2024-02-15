Michelin adds eight more Miami restaurants to guide

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Miami's list of Michelin Guide restaurants just got a little longer.

What's happening: The organization announced on Wednesday that it added 19 new restaurants — eight of which are in Miami — to Florida's ever-growing list.

Details: The list's newcomers range from spots with menus that feature Florida ingredients to those that highlight international cuisines and flavors.

Zoom in: Chef Valerie Chang, of Maty's, was nominated as a 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalist in the Best Chef category.

Zoom out: Other Florida cities also saw their lists grow, with Orlando's adding four new restaurants and Tampa welcoming six. In Winter Park, just one new spot, Chinese restaurant Chuan Fu, made the cut.

What's next: The restaurants could also be up for stars or Bib Gourmand honors, which will be announced at a ceremony April 18 in Tampa.