Miami restaurants nominated for James Beard awards
Miami locals are likely already well aware of the city's renowned food scene. Now, others around the country are, too.
Driving the news: Five Miami restaurants, bakeries and chefs were among the 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists announced yesterday.
- Last year, Miami earned a total of nine nominations.
Who made the cut: Zak the Baker, Macchialina and Chef Valerie Chang are again included on this year's list.
- Outstanding Bakery: Zak the Baker in Wynwood.
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon, Caracas Bakery in Doral and MiMo.
- Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Macchialina in Miami Beach.
- Best Chef: South: Valerie Chang of Maty's and Tristen Epps of Ocean Social.
Of note: Last year, Chang earned a nomination in the same category alongside her brother and father, Nando and Fernando, respectively, while at the now-closed restaurant Itamae. Maty's is Valerie's first solo project.
