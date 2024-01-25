Miami locals are likely already well aware of the city's renowned food scene. Now, others around the country are, too.

Driving the news: Five Miami restaurants, bakeries and chefs were among the 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists announced yesterday.

Last year, Miami earned a total of nine nominations.

Who made the cut: Zak the Baker, Macchialina and Chef Valerie Chang are again included on this year's list.

Outstanding Bakery: Zak the Baker in Wynwood.

Zak the Baker in Wynwood. Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon, Caracas Bakery in Doral and MiMo.

Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon, Caracas Bakery in Doral and MiMo. Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program : Macchialina in Miami Beach.

: Macchialina in Miami Beach. Best Chef: South: Valerie Chang of Maty's and Tristen Epps of Ocean Social.

Of note: Last year, Chang earned a nomination in the same category alongside her brother and father, Nando and Fernando, respectively, while at the now-closed restaurant Itamae. Maty's is Valerie's first solo project.