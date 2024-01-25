17 mins ago - News

Miami restaurants nominated for James Beard awards

Miami locals are likely already well aware of the city's renowned food scene. Now, others around the country are, too.

Driving the news: Five Miami restaurants, bakeries and chefs were among the 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists announced yesterday.

Who made the cut: Zak the Baker, Macchialina and Chef Valerie Chang are again included on this year's list.

  • Outstanding Bakery: Zak the Baker in Wynwood.
  • Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon, Caracas Bakery in Doral and MiMo.
  • Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Macchialina in Miami Beach.
  • Best Chef: South: Valerie Chang of Maty's and Tristen Epps of Ocean Social.

Of note: Last year, Chang earned a nomination in the same category alongside her brother and father, Nando and Fernando, respectively, while at the now-closed restaurant Itamae. Maty's is Valerie's first solo project.

