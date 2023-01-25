42 mins ago - Food and Drink

Miami's 9 James Beard Award semifinalist nominations

Martin Vassolo
Zak the Baker in Wynwood.

Zak the Baker in Wynwood. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Miami's food scene has once again been recognized as one of the best in the country.

Driving the news: A total of nine Miami restaurants, chefs, bakeries and bars were announced yesterday as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Who made the cut: Some of Miami's most popular spots are on the list, including Michelin-starred restaurant Ariete and Little Havana's Cafe La Trova.

  • Outstanding Restaurateur: Mohamed Ali Alkassar and Niven Patel, Alpareno Restaurant Group (Ghee Indian Kitchen, Orno, and Mamey).
  • Outstanding Chef: Michael Schwartz, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink in the Design District.
  • Outstanding Restaurant: Ariete in Coconut Grove.
  • Emerging Chef: Akino West, Rosie's in Little River.
  • Outstanding Bakery: Zak the Baker in Wynwood.
  • Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Manuel and Jesús Brazón, Caracas Bakery in Doral.
  • Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Macchialina in Miami Beach.
  • Outstanding Bar: Cafe La Trova.
  • Best Chef, South: Fernando, Nando, and Valerie Chang, Itamae.

Of note: South Florida's tri-county area also received some love in this list, especially in the best chef category. Semifinalists in that category include:

What's ahead: James Beard will announce its nominees on March 29 and the winners on June 5.

