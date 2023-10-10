Palestine and Israel supporters clash in Tampa Bay

Pro-Israel protesters and Palestine supporters argue outside of a Boston Market in Temple Terrace on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Dave Decker/ Creative Loafing .

Palestine supporters and Israel backers clashed in Temple Terrace on Sunday as Israel declared war on Hamas.

Driving the news: At least one pro-Palestine and one pro-Israeli protester were arrested and multiple injuries were reported after a rally of around 200 pro-Palestine supporters at a Boston Market drew a smaller group of counter-protesters, per WFLA.

Four law enforcement agencies responded to the rally, declaring it an unlawful gathering by 4pm, Creative Loafing reports.

Why it matters: At least 11 Americans were killed in the surprise Hamas attack on Israel and it is likely U.S. citizens are among the hostages being held by the militants in Gaza, President Joe Biden said on Monday, according to Axios' Barak Ravid.

What they're saying: Gov. Ron DeSantis called the Temple Terrace rally and a similar confrontation in Fort Lauderdale "abhorrent," declaring "Florida stands with Israel" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also voiced support for Israel on social media Sunday and said she heightened security at all of Tampa's synagogues and Jewish community centers.

The latest: The Israeli military announced Monday that it had mobilized 300,000 reserve soldiers to prepare for a possible ground offensive in Gaza.

Major airlines have canceled flights in and out of Israel.

Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu military aid is on its way with more to come.

