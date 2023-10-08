Several Americans among those killed in Hamas attack on Israel

Several Americans were killed in the surprise Hamas attack on Israel this weekend, the White House National Security Council confirmed Sunday.

The big picture: The confirmation of American deaths will likely draw the U.S. even further into the crisis.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog and Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer said earlier Sunday that American citizens were also among those Hamas took hostage and brought to Gaza. Secretary of State Tony Bliken said the U.S. is working to verify those reports.

A senior U.S. official told Axios that the working assumption is that dual Israeli American nationals were kidnapped and taken to Gaza during the Hamas invasion.

The U.S. on Sunday announced it was sending additional military aid to Israel and moving its Ford carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to "bolster regional deterrence efforts."

What they're saying: "We can confirm the deaths of several U.S. citizens," an NSC spokesperson said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," the spokesperson added.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities."

Driving the news: Hamas militants invaded Israeli villages and towns on Sunday in its multiprong attack from land, air and sea. The Israeli military and much of the world were surprised by the attack.

Unverified videos on social media show militants killing Israeli civilians and soldiers, and taking others, including elderly women, hostage and bringing them to Gaza.

A Hamas military wing spokesperson said on Saturday that all those who were kidnapped were being held in hideouts around Gaza, including in tunnels.

Zoom out: Several hours after the attack began on Saturday, Israel began launching retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

At least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have been killed since the attack began. Thousands have been injured.

The fighting comes after a year of escalating violence in the region, including in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

