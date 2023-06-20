Celebrate the summer of nostalgia in Tampa Bay

The last time "The Little Mermaid," Barbie and Grimace were all people could talk about, many of us were living quite different lives. Now, we're not just remembering those days, we're reliving them.

Why it matters: From the upcoming "Barbie" movie to a purple McDonald's milkshake honoring the 52nd birthday of Grimace, throwback products and entertainment are huge this year — stirring memories as they fill corporate cash registers, Axios' Kelly Tyko and Jennifer Kingston report.

Zoom in: There are plenty of ways to get in on the nostalgic action around Tampa Bay.

Next month, Tampa and St. Petersburg are both hosting The Barbie Party, complete with themed drinks, snacks and tons of dolled-up decor to have you feeling plastic and fantastic.

🛍️ Shopping: Check out vintage Barbies from Marl & B, aka Bradenton-based Barbie expert and collector Marl Davidson. Davidson will be in Orlando for the sold-out Barbie collectors' convention but also takes private showings and online sales.

You can find throwback toys at Retromania in Tampa at Vintage Marche the first weekend of every month.

Looking for old-school video games? Check out Unlimited Video Games in Pinellas Park, which usually has food trucks parked outside. The store and arcade is also hosting a Last Saturday Food Truck Rally & Market this weekend.

🍟 Food & Drink: Grab your purple milkshake at one of Florida's bizarre McDonald's, like the beach shack in Clearwater or the "McDock" in Madeira Beach.