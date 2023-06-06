Share on email (opens in new window)

McDonald's is releasing a Grimace Birthday Meal and Grimace Birthday Shake. Photo: Courtesy of McDonald's

First, the Hamburglar. Now, it's Grimace.

Driving the news: McDonald's is digging into its past, this time turning the spotlight on its iconic purple character with the June 12 release of the Grimace Birthday Meal, a limited-time meal that includes a purple shake.

The big picture: The fast-food giant’s special meals — from its 2022 adult Happy Meals to collabs with celebrities like Travis Scott, BTS and Mariah Carey — have helped drive restaurant sales and create demand.

Zoom in: The adult Happy Meals released last October started selling out immediately and included a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box and one of four collectible toys with Grimace and Hamburglar as toy options.

Many toys were listed on eBay and a search on the online marketplace for Cactus Plant Flea Market toys brought up more than 3,600 listings.

When McDonald's launched the Travis Scott Meal in September 2020, it led to nationwide ingredient shortages.

What they’re saying: Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement that the company was excited to put a “modern spin” on Grimace memories to continue “to drive McDonald’s relevance with a new generation.”

Grimace Birthday Meal release

The fast-food giant said it will release the special meal and purple shake starting Monday at participating restaurants nationwide in honor of Grimace's 52nd birthday.

The meal will be available while supplies last and pricing varies by location, McDonald's said.

Details: The meal includes the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium side of fries and a medium Grimace Birthday Shake.

McDonald’s also is releasing a free video game and a Grimace-inspired merchandise line that will go on sale June 12.

McDonald's Grimace Shake

McDonald's confirmed to Axios that the shake is berry flavored and "inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness."

The shake can also be had sans the meal if ordered at restaurants. The meal is also available in McDonald’s App, drive-thru and delivery.

Of note: It's the first time the chain has offered a Grimace Birthday Shake, but it did have a purple shake made with purple sweet potatoes in Japan in 2018.

