Poll: Floridians want abortion protection and gun control
A majority of Floridians disapprove of the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with 44% saying that they "strongly disapprove," per a new statewide poll from the University of South Florida and Florida International University.
The other side: 44% of the 600 respondents surveyed between July 2-10 favored some restrictions on abortions, from a full ban to restrictions to access after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Yes, but: Roughly a third said the state should pass a law protecting the right to an abortion.
The latest: Florida's 15-week abortion ban was reinstated last week after a judge tried to temporarily block it for being unconstitutional.
- The plaintiffs' motion seeking to reinstate the injunction was rejected Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union told Axios.
Plus: The poll also showed that most Floridians support extensive gun policy reforms.
- And a majority of respondents (59%) said they support the gun reforms passed by Congress last month, which include enhanced background checks for buyers under 21.
By the numbers: In the wake of several recent high-profile mass shootings, the respondents said they supported:
- Universal background checks for all gun purchases (Democrats 96%, Independents 91%, Republicans 91%)
- Requiring a license to purchase guns classified as "assault weapons" (Democrats 95%, Independents 84%, Republicans 79%)
- Prohibiting individuals under 21 from purchasing "assault weapons" (Democrats 95%, Independents 89%, Republicans 81%)
- A mandatory waiting period for all gun purchases (Democrats 96%, Independents 85%, Republicans 79%)
