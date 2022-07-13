Poll: Floridians want abortion protection and gun control

Data: University of South Florida poll; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

A majority of Floridians disapprove of the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with 44% saying that they "strongly disapprove," per a new statewide poll from the University of South Florida and Florida International University.

The other side: 44% of the 600 respondents surveyed between July 2-10 favored some restrictions on abortions, from a full ban to restrictions to access after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Yes, but: Roughly a third said the state should pass a law protecting the right to an abortion.

The latest: Florida's 15-week abortion ban was reinstated last week after a judge tried to temporarily block it for being unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs' motion seeking to reinstate the injunction was rejected Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union told Axios.

Plus: The poll also showed that most Floridians support extensive gun policy reforms.

And a majority of respondents (59%) said they support the gun reforms passed by Congress last month, which include enhanced background checks for buyers under 21.

By the numbers: In the wake of several recent high-profile mass shootings, the respondents said they supported: