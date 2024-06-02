Swimming in Seattle

Whether you're a weekend warrior at lap swim or a casual pool partier, swimming is better when it's outside, and Seattle has no shortage of outdoor pools and beaches to get your flutter kicks.

Here are some of the best pools and beaches for swimming and lounging in the hot months to come, from comfy kid-friendly pools to the city's lap-swim gem.

Colman Pool: A 50-meter, heated outdoor pool in West Seattle's Lincoln Park, with a corkscrew slide and diving board, on the edge of Puget Sound.

Pro tip: There's no parking right at the pool, so be prepared to park at Lincoln Park — which can get crowded — and walk in.

Mounger Pool: Magnolia's Mounger Pool is actually two — a big five-lane pool heated to 85°, and a smaller one set at 94°, plus a corkscrew slide. Kid-friendly vibe.

Green Lake: It has everything — open spaces for picnics, boat rentals, paths for bikes and people and perfectly spaced trees for hanging your hammock.

Denny Blaine Park: One of the best places to swim in the city, with gorgeous views from the water and a beach party vibe that doesn't exist anywhere else.

