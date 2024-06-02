The specs: Magnolia's Mounger Pool is actually two — a big five-lane pool heated to 85°, and a smaller one set at 94°, plus a corkscrew slide.
Good for: Families, kids' birthday parties, lap swimmers taking their workout outside.
The vibe: Mounger Pool offers plenty of kid-friendly programming like "Pool Playland," and that's the vibe — outside of dedicated lap swims, it's a great spot for families and little ones learning to swim.
Pro tip: Unlike most pools in the city, Mounger Pool has concessions, so you can truly live out your summertime leisure dreams here.
The specs: Green Lake attracts thousands of visitors every day to its 2.8-mile walking path, boat launches and beaches populated with great blue herons, turtles (!) and power-walkers.
Good for: Families, picnickers, lounging around in the whimsically shaped float of your choice, anyone training for a triathlon.
The vibe: Green Lake has everything — open spaces for picnics, boat rentals, paths for bikes and people, perfectly-spaced trees for hanging your hammock, easy access to coffee shops and restaurants and grassy beaches to while away a summer afternoon.
Pro tip: Green Lake also sometimes has algae bloom warnings — if you see one, do not go in the water or let pets swim.
The specs: Denny Blaine is one of the best places to swim in the city, with gorgeous views from the water and a community vibe that doesn't exist anywhere else.
Good for: Grownups, open-water swimmers, weekend revelers.
The vibe: Nonstop beach party — Denny Blaine is like the beach equivalent of when you're out dancing and find yourself exchanging compliments and your best anecdotes with strangers in line for the bathroom.