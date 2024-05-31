Whether you crave sheets of rain and snow — or warm sunny days — next week is setting up to have something for everyone.

Why it matters: Plans can be thwarted when they depend on Seattle's June-uary weather, so it's nice to know which days may be better for gardening, biking and crossing the passes.

Driving the news: A moderate late-season atmospheric river could bring more than an inch of heavy rain to Seattle and up to five inches of snow in the mountains Sunday and Monday, local meteorologist Michael Fagin told Axios.

By Friday, some models suggest temperatures in the Seattle-area could be near 80°, per Fagin.

What's next: Some forecasts indicate we may see highs in the 90s the following week thanks to a developing ridge of high pressure, said Fagin.