Tukwila already had a $20.29 minimum wage, but in Skyway, it's just $16.28.
What they're saying: "Even though they're suiting up and clocking in for work every day, they continue to struggle to afford their rent, to pay for gas, to support their children," County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said of minimum wage workers at Tuesday's council meeting.
Friction point: The bill passed 7-2, opposed by Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Pete von Reichbauer.
Dunn introduced amendments that would have included other forms of worker compensation in determining the rate increase and limited it to urban areas, but they did not pass, the South Seattle Emerald reported.
How it works: The increase only applies to unincorporated areas of King County, and doesn't cover municipalities like Seattle, where the minimum hourly wage is $19.97.
The increase will be phased in starting Jan. 1, applying immediately to businesses with at least 500 employees.
Those with fewer staff members will begin with a lower new minimum wage, determined by their annual revenue and number of employees.
By 2030, the same minimum wage would apply to all businesses in the county, regardless of size.