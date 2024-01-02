Washington has highest state minimum wage in 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Paycor; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals For the second year in a row, Washington has the highest statewide minimum wage in the country. Why it matters: Washington's 2024 wage floor of $16.28 per hour reflects recent rises in inflation, which determine how much the state's minimum wage rises each year.

The big picture: The new minimum wage in Washington is higher than California's, which is $16 per hour. It also tops New York and Massachusetts, which have $15-per-hour minimum wages.

Yes, but: Several U.S. cities have higher minimum wages, including Seattle ($19.97 per hour); Washington, D.C. ($17 per hour); and West Hollywood, California ($19.08 per hour).

Reality check: It takes more than Washington state's minimum wage to comfortably afford the state's typical rent.

Full-time workers earning the new minimum wage will make just under $34,000 per year.

Meanwhile, the average apartment rent in Washington state costs more than $21,000 per year.

That's according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research, which pegged the average statewide apartment rent at about $1,760 per month in the third quarter of 2023.

Of note: Twenty-one other states also raised their minimum wages Jan. 1, Axios' Emily Peck reports.