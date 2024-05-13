Morning Buzz: Startup stars

🏆 Seattle startup Pictory, which uses AI to help turn long-form content into short-form videos, was named GeekWire's Startup of the Year, Electric Era was named Sustainable Innovation of the Year and Zuper the Next Tech Titan. (GeekWire)

🌃 The northern lights showed up (finally) for Seattle on Friday night as a strong solar storm hit Earth, pushing the aurora borealis much farther south than normal. (KOMO)

⚽️ The Seattle Sounders beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 in a double soccer derby in Rose City on Sunday, but the Reign fell to the Thorns 4-0. (Sounder at Heart)

The Mariners remain at the top of the American League West after winning their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics, beating the A's 8-1 on Friday, losing 8-1 on Saturday and then rebounding with a couple of home runs to take the game 8-4 on Sunday. (Associated Press)