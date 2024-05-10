The Emerald City is no longer the dream destination it once was, with a new survey showing that Seattle saw the fourth-largest drop in job applications from recent grads this year compared to other cities.
Why it matters: Just two years ago, Seattle's superstar tech-hub status, green-energy embrace and music and art scene made it America's most desired post-graduation destination for college students, according to the Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index.
By the numbers: The share of 2024 grads who said they applied for jobs in Seattle this year is 1.6%, a .35 percentage point drop from the 1.9% share of applications submitted by 2023 grads, according to a March survey by campus recruitment website Handshake.
- Only Atlanta, Denver and Houston saw higher percentage point drops than Seattle, according to the 2024 data, which covers 242 cities.
Zoom out: The most popular destination for Class of 2024 applicants, per the survey, is New York City, attracting 9.1% of total applications this year over 8% last year.
The intrigue: Fewer graduating seniors are applying for risky-seeming tech jobs — down to 21% in 2024 from 23% last year — and more are seeking the security of a government job, the survey shows.
- Even among job applicants looking to work in tech, more are targeting those roles in public sector jobs, Christine Cruzvergara, Handshake's chief education strategy officer, told Axios.
- 7.4% of the applications submitted on Handshake from this year's graduating class were for government positions, up from 5.5% last year, per the data.
The big picture: The Class of 2024 — which Axios' Erica Pandey dubbed "the bummer generation" because of how COVID-19 warped the seminal events of their young lives — apparently wants stability and a comfortable income more than they want risk and pizzazz, Handshake found.
- Job security, work/life balance and the ability to live near family and friends are the top considerations for the class of 2024, according to Handshake's opinion survey and job applications data.
- Stability was the chief priority for 76% of applicants, Cruzvergara said.
- Following that were employer reputation, starting salary, flexible schedule and hybrid work.
What they're saying: "They've had to be nimble, adaptable and gritty. I'm not surprised they're looking for something a bit more stable," said Cruzvergara.
- "Government is a far leap from tech, but it offers stability (and) great benefits."