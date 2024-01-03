Sweeping layoffs across Big Tech over the past two years have left a permanent impression on leaders and workers. Why it matters: The experience is likely to reset expectations for many in the industry that haven't experienced prior down cycles.

Context: Nearly half a million job cuts were announced in 2022 and 2023, according to Layoffs.fyi, a tracking platform — with some of the biggest disclosed a year ago by giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce.

For the past 10–20 years, these companies were "rolling in money" and "desperate for tech workers," Dorie Clark, an executive coach, tells Axios in an interview.

The impact: When that environment abruptly ended across the industry, it had a dual effect:

It "psychologically unsettled" executives.

And became a "wake-up call" for tech workers who now know their jobs aren't "safe" in a permanent way, Clark says.

The intrigue: Roger Lee, the creator of Layoffs.fyi and co-founder of Comprehensive.io, tells Axios in an interview that he believes this recent cycle can help younger tech workers reset their expectations.

As an entrepreneur who's lived through the dot-com boom and bust, the Great Recession, and this latest downturn, he says tech's reputation as a way to get rich quick — born "during periods of excess" — was an "unrealistic" view that many people had.

What to watch: Sentiments in tech have been improving over the past few months as inflation has cooled and the generative AI craze has picked up, Clark says.

But Lee says the job market for tech workers hasn't bounced back fully and that it's become a lot harder for people to find new roles.

