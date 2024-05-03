Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Zillow; Note: Typical home value refers to the average of the middle third of Zillow home value estimates for every home in a given region with a county record, including single-family, condominium and co-operative homes; Table: Axios Visuals Kirkland ZIP code 98034, which includes Totem Lake, Kingsgate and Inglewood-Finn Hill, saw the highest jump in typical home values compared to a year ago in the greater Seattle metro area, per Zillow data shared with Axios. Why it matters: With fewer homes on the market, prices continued to grow in most areas, even as affordability dwindled, according to Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen.

By the numbers: Homes in King County's 98034 ZIP code, where the typical home value is $1,037,527, saw 11% appreciation year over year, per the data.

The 98012 ZIP code in Snohomish County, which includes Mill Creek, saw typical home values rise 10% to $1,010,654.

ZIP codes 98011 in Bothell and Woodinville, 98224 in Baring and 98241 near Glacier Peak in Snohomish also saw a 10% increase in typical home values, per Zillow.

State of play: Typical home values rose annually in nearly all major U.S. metro areas, Olsen found.

Among the 50 largest metro areas, the three that saw values decline were Austin, San Antonio and New Orleans.

Reality check: Zillow's analysis includes some smaller and rural ZIP codes, where houses tend to be less expensive.

A few houses selling at higher prices can make the entire ZIP code look like prices are appreciating quickly, Zillow data scientist Anushna Prakash said.

Between the lines: Growth varies locally due to factors like job opportunities, development and population trends, which impact supply and demand.