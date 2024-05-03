Data: Zillow; Note: Typical home value refers to the average of the middle third of Zillow home value estimates for every home in a given region with a county record, including single-family, condominium and co-operative homes; Table: Axios Visuals
Kirkland ZIP code 98034,
which includes Totem Lake, Kingsgate and Inglewood-Finn Hill, saw the highest jump in typical home values compared to a year ago in the greater Seattle metro area, per Zillow data shared with Axios. Why it matters: With fewer homes on the market, prices continued to grow in most areas, even as affordability dwindled, according to Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen. By the numbers: Homes in King County's 98034 ZIP code, where the typical home value is $1,037,527, saw 11% appreciation year over year, per the data. The 98012 ZIP code in Snohomish County, which includes Mill Creek, saw typical home values rise 10% to $1,010,654. ZIP codes 98011 in Bothell and Woodinville, 98224 in Baring and 98241 near Glacier Peak in Snohomish also saw a 10% increase in typical home values, per Zillow. State of play: Typical home values rose annually in nearly all major U.S. metro areas, Olsen found . Among the 50 largest metro areas, the three that saw values decline were Austin, San Antonio and New Orleans. Reality check: Zillow's analysis includes some smaller and rural ZIP codes, where houses tend to be less expensive. A few houses selling at higher prices can make the entire ZIP code look like prices are appreciating quickly, Zillow data scientist Anushna Prakash said. Between the lines: Growth varies locally due to factors like job opportunities, development and population trends, which impact supply and demand.