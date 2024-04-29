Greener coffee from Seattle startup Atomo
A Seattle-based startup is offering a sustainable "beanless espresso" as Americans' coffee consumption hits record highs and concerns about climate change grow.
Driving the news: Atomo's coffee product, made from plant waste, became available in several coffee shops across the U.S. on Earth Day.
- In Seattle, you can try it at Heard Coffee on S. Jackson Street.
Why it matters: Coffee farming and shipping is linked to deforestation and high carbon emissions, and research suggests climate change could impact the global coffee supply.
How it works: Instead of coffee beans, Atomo Coffee uses millet, guava, fructose, date seeds, ramon seeds, pea protein, baking soda, sunflower seeds, lemon and fenugreek to get a coffee-like flavor.
- Some of those ingredients would otherwise become plant waste, according to Atomo.
- The company, which raised $50 million as of last year, claims its brews use 94% less water and 93% less carbon emissions than conventional coffee.
Don't worry, there's caffeine, which comes from green tea — 100 milligrams per double shot.
The intrigue: Atomo is one of the latest startups to try selling pricier foods and drinks with a "better for the environment" message.
