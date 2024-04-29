Share on email (opens in new window)

In Seattle, you can try it at Heard Coffee on S. Jackson Street.

Why it matters: Coffee farming and shipping is linked to deforestation and high carbon emissions, and research suggests climate change could impact the global coffee supply.

How it works: Instead of coffee beans, Atomo Coffee uses millet, guava, fructose, date seeds, ramon seeds, pea protein, baking soda, sunflower seeds, lemon and fenugreek to get a coffee-like flavor.

Some of those ingredients would otherwise become plant waste, according to Atomo.

The company, which raised $50 million as of last year, claims its brews use 94% less water and 93% less carbon emissions than conventional coffee.

Don't worry, there's caffeine, which comes from green tea — 100 milligrams per double shot.

The intrigue: Atomo is one of the latest startups to try selling pricier foods and drinks with a "better for the environment" message.