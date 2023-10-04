Share on email (opens in new window)

Atomo Coffee, a startup that makes coffee products from plant waste, is launching its new beanless espresso next week in Manhattan.

Why it matters: The coffee farming industry is one of the leading causes of deforestation in countries like Brazil and Indonesia.

Details: Gumption Coffee's Time Square shop will start selling Atomo-brewed espresso drinks every Tuesday starting October 10.

Atomo co-founder and CEO Andy Kleitsch, a former software entrepreneur, said the startup is only making enough of its espresso grounds right now to supply one coffee shop once a week, but plans to launch nationally in spring 2024.

The company is building a factory to make 4 million pounds of its ground espresso a year, and is ultimately planning on building another factory that can make 40 million pounds of its ground espresso per year.

Founded in 2018, Seattle-based Atomo had previously been selling a canned cold brew product, but Kleitsch said earlier this year the company had a breakthrough in making its espresso grounds and has now focused the business on delivering that product.

Zoom in: Atomo has raised $50 million to date and is looking to raise a Series B round to grow its production capacity. Investors include S2G Ventures, AgFunder and Horizons Ventures.

Atomo's beanless espresso is made from plant waste and superfoods like date pits, maya nuts, guava and lemon.

Big picture: While coffee bean farming is causing deforestation, it's also being effected by climate change.