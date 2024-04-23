Sea-Tac is best U.S. airport, survey says

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has been named the nation's top airport for the third time in a row, according to one annual ranking.

Driving the news: Sea-Tac (SEA) placed first in the U.S. and 24th overall among 100 airports globally, per the Skytrax World Airport Awards for 2024 based on 13 million passenger satisfaction surveys.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was ranked the best airport in North America this year.

Sea-Tac International Airport with Mount Rainier in the background. Photo: Courtesy of the Port of Seattle

The big picture: Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, was named the world's best airport, followed by Singapore Changi Airport and Seoul Incheon Airport.

Yes, but: Last year, a J.D. Power survey of customer satisfaction with terminal facilities, security, food options and more at the 20 largest airports in the U.S. and Canada put Sea-Tac in 18th place out of 20.

State of play: Sea-Tac is in the middle of a five-year, $5 billion capital investment upgrade with multiple major projects underway, including concourse expansion, restroom renovations and road improvements.