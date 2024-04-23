Apr 23, 2024 - News

Sea-Tac is best U.S. airport, survey says

Large undulating colorful sculptures at an airport.

Sculptures by Marela Zacarías on display at Sea-Tac International Airport. Photo: Courtesy of the Port of Seattle

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has been named the nation's top airport for the third time in a row, according to one annual ranking.

Driving the news: Sea-Tac (SEA) placed first in the U.S. and 24th overall among 100 airports globally, per the Skytrax World Airport Awards for 2024 based on 13 million passenger satisfaction surveys.

  • Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was ranked the best airport in North America this year.
A photo with an airplane, a skywalk and an airport in front of a mountain background.
Sea-Tac International Airport with Mount Rainier in the background. Photo: Courtesy of the Port of Seattle

The big picture: Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, was named the world's best airport, followed by Singapore Changi Airport and Seoul Incheon Airport.

Yes, but: Last year, a J.D. Power survey of customer satisfaction with terminal facilities, security, food options and more at the 20 largest airports in the U.S. and Canada put Sea-Tac in 18th place out of 20.

State of play: Sea-Tac is in the middle of a five-year, $5 billion capital investment upgrade with multiple major projects underway, including concourse expansion, restroom renovations and road improvements.

