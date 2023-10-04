Travelers don't have a lot of good things to say about Seattle-Tacoma International Airport lately, ranking it one of the worst airports in the country over the past year.

Driving the news: Among the largest airports in the U.S. and Canada, Sea-Tac ranked 18th out of 20 for customer satisfaction, per a J.D. Power survey released late last month.

Why it matters: Nearly 46 million people traveled through Sea-Tac last year, with almost 60,000 passengers going through security during the last week of September.

Details: The J.D. Power survey ran from August 2022 to July 2023, asking travelers about their experience with different airports' terminal facilities, security and baggage claim, food and beverage options, and more.

Last year, Sea-Tac came in 12th of 20 in the rankings, but this year it fell six spots.

Zoom in: The most recent survey period coincided with several construction projects at Sea-Tac, including an upgrade to the Alaska Airlines ticketing lobby that "has really squeezed the space in the north end of the Main Terminal," Sea-Tac spokesperson Perry Cooper wrote in an email to Axios.

This year, travelers have had to navigate skybridge closures, added barricades and less space around baggage claim carousels.

The ticketing area upgrade is part of about $4.6 billion in capital improvements the airport is making over the next five years.

That includes a $399 million expansion of the C Concourse area, which is set to finish in 2027.

What they're saying: Cooper said the drop in the survey was expected, due to the various projects, "but we are certain travelers will love the end result."

Between the lines: Michael Taylor of J.D. Power said that while construction hassles have a major impact on travelers' airport ratings, so do outdated facilities — and Sea-Tac has "a long way to go."

Some areas have lower ceilings that make it feel more crowded, Taylor said, while customers today prefer airport spaces with higher ceilings, lots of natural light, and a more airy feel.

Yes, but: Sea-Tac appears headed in the right direction, Taylor said, calling its recently opened $1 billion International Arrivals Facility a "fantastic" improvement. It features soaring ceilings and walls of windows.

The upcoming renovation to the C Concourse — which will add more dining and retail options, along with more windows and an airfield viewing platform — also could boost Sea-Tac's status in travelers' minds, Taylor said.

What we're watching: Some of this year's top ranked airports, such as Detroit's, have moved from the bottom of the rankings to the top after completing major construction projects, Taylor said.