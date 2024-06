Data: NIQ; Chart: Axios Visuals The "damp" or "dry" lifestyle has gone beyond January, with Google searches for "Dry February" ratcheting up this month in Seattle and across the U.S. Why it matters: Huge interest in the annual monthlong booze-free challenge highlights a change in the way Americans think about alcohol.

By the numbers: In Seattle, sales of non-alcoholic beer in the first four weeks of January skyrocketed to $1.25 million in 2024 from $304,000 in 2020.

Over the same period nationally, sales of non-alcoholic beer hit $42.7 million this year, up from $13.5 million four years ago.

The big picture: Regular beer sales have been fairly flat across the U.S. while non-alcoholic beer is on the rise, according to NIQ, which tracks buying behavior.

What's next: Alcohol-free beer is already big, but alcohol-free wine has major potential.

A growing number of customers are replacing their ritualistic evening glass of wine — which often hurts their sleep quality — with a non-alcoholic version, said Brianda Gonzalez, owner of alcohol-free store The New Bar.

