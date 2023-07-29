Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Dominating social media feeds, the mocktail is seemingly everywhere this summer.

Why it matters: The nonalcoholic beverage sector is expanding rapidly as alcohol consumption declines — a trend driven by Gen Z and Millennials.

Mocktails aren’t new, but their popularity has soared over the past five years, according to research from NielsenIQ.

What’s happening: The rise of wellness culture and the decreased interest in alcohol have led to the growth of nonalcoholic drinks — even for people who aren’t sober.

Athletic Brewing, a nonalcoholic brewery, saw a more than 13,000% increase in revenue from its launch in 2018 to 2021, brewing 875 barrels in year one compared to 170,000 in 2022.

Ritual Zero Proof, a nonalcoholic spirit company, claims its drinks come with the burn reminiscent of alcohol.

“It’s revolutionizing the drink of the summer,” says Marcus Sakey, co-founder of Ritual Zero Proof.

What they’re saying: “It’s taking off,” said Paul Webb, head bartender at Nocturne in Denver, Colorado.

“Back in the day, a nonalcoholic, or a mocktail, was a bunch of juices thrown together. … With these brands, it’s really allowed us to get creative,” he said.

Yes, but: Nonalcoholic beverages still make up a low percentage of overall alcohol sales — only 0.47% of all alcohol sales from October 2021 to October 2022.

By the numbers: Low percentage of sales doesn’t mean low interest or small amounts of money.

On TikTok, the hashtag #mocktails has over 1 billion views.

From August 2021 to August 2022, total dollar sales of these drinks was $395 million, according to Nielsen.

The bottom line: Mocktails and other alcohol alternatives are more than a passing fad. The sector is expected to grow by $30 billion in 2025, according to Global Market Insights.