Washington's prison population is down 30% since 2017

Data: Bureau of Justice Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals Washington's prison population ticked upward slightly from 2021 to 2022, but remained far below the peak levels seen five years earlier, per federal data. Why it matters: State officials have worked in recent years to reverse the rise in incarceration that followed the Nixon-era "war on drugs" and tough-on-crime policies from the 1980s and 1990s.

By the numbers: The number of prisoners in Washington state grew 0.7% between 2021 and 2022, according to the latest Justice Department data.

Meanwhile, it fell nearly 30% between the peak year of 2017 and 2022.

13,772 people were in state or federal prisons in Washington in 2022, per the DOJ's data, compared to 19,656 in the peak year of 2017.

Zoom in: Washington's number of prisoners has trended downward in recent years partly because of changes in how the state prosecutes drug offenses, according to the state Office of Financial Management.

In 2021, the state Supreme Court struck down Washington's law that made simple drug possession a felony, causing people with pending drug possession charges to be released from jails and their charges dismissed.

The Legislature responded by passing laws to make drug possession a non-felony offense, while steering people toward treatment instead of prison.

Flashback: More people were released from prison under a separate 2021 law that required Washington courts to resentence people who were serving life sentences for second-degree robbery.

That also contributed to the drop in prisoner numbers, per OFM.

​​Yes, but: Some Republicans have argued in recent years that Washington's criminal justice policies are too lax, which they allege has been a factor in rising crime and overdose deaths.

Data: Bureau of Justice Statistics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The big picture: The U.S. prison population rose 2.1% between 2021 and 2022, marking "the first increase in the combined state and federal prison population in almost a decade," a recent DOJ report found.