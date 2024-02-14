Feb 14, 2024 - News

Why so many Seattle park bathrooms are closed

A sign at a Seattle park that says "Please open bathrooms thank you" in handwritten black ink.

The sign at Powell Barnett Park has a handwritten message: "Please open Bathrooms Thank You." Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

If you visit one of Seattle's parks this month and have to pee, there's a good chance you'll be out of luck, as more than half of the city's park bathrooms are currently locked.

What's happening: Park officials say dozens of their public restrooms can't handle cold weather, forcing the city to close them for the season — a problem Seattle doesn't expect to fully fix until 2028.

Why it matters: If you've ever had to help your barely-potty-trained kid relieve themselves behind a bush — probably violating the city's law against public urination — then you know.

The big picture: People experiencing homelessness and advocacy groups have long expressed concern about Seattle's shortage of available public restrooms — not just at parks, but also at transit stations and stores.

By the numbers: Of the city's 129 public park bathrooms, 68 were closed as of Tuesday, according to city data.

  • 41 of those were shuttered for the entire winter, roughly from late November to March, "due to the potential for freezing pipes that often burst," per the city's dashboard.
  • 22 were closed for repairs or planned construction, while five were closed for "other" reasons. Some of these have portable toilets set up nearby, but not all, the parks department said.
A standalone bathroom building locked up with a sign over the women's sign that says closed for the season, next to a children's play area.
The bathrooms at Powell Barnett Park in the Central District are locked. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

What's next: The park bathrooms that closed for winter weather are slated to reopen in about a month, Seattle parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin told Axios this week.

Of note: The city also has fewer maintenance workers in the winter — another factor for bathroom closures — but plans to increase that staffing by 2028, Schulkin said.

Between the lines: Cities that regularly freeze over in the winter, such as Chicago and Cincinnati, commonly close many park bathrooms for the season.

  • Yet some cities with milder climates similar to Seattle — such as Port Angeles and Federal Way — close bathrooms for shorter periods, mainly when freezing weather looms, rather than all season long.

Our thought bubble: It does feel a bit weird to go to a Seattle park in February and see closed bathrooms when low temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and 40s.

