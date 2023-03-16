37 mins ago - Things to Do

Readers' picks for Seattle's best parks

Melissa Santos
A path winding through Kubota Garden.

Kubota Garden is pretty year round. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

After Gas Works Park recently got a nod as one of the country's best urban green spaces, we asked Axios Seattle readers if they had other Seattle parks they thought should make the list.

  • Turns out, they had loads of suggestions! And it reminded us of just how many great parks Seattle has to offer. Here are readers' top picks.

Discovery Park: Reader Martha W. said Discovery has "great trails for walking or running," plus good beach areas to explore.

  • Walking the bluffs is another highlight — check out those views! — as is visiting the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, which features a permanent art collection and rotating exhibits.
Logs in the water along a beach with trees at left and a blue sky with clouds above.
Seward Park. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Seward Park: Readers love the big trees, fig blossoms and stunning views of Lake Washington at Seward Park. It has a wide path for bike riding and walking, and the old-growth forest can make you feel as if you've gotten lost in the woods, while still in the middle of the city.

Kubota Garden: Suzanne L. praised Kubota Garden, citing its "gorgeous rambling beauty and impressive plants and sculptures." The blossoms put on quite a show in the spring, but there's plenty to see in summer as well.

A bridge with some moss on it and patina covered lightposts with trees of different colors surrounding it.
A footbridge in the Washington Park Arboretum. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Washington Park Arboretum: The 230-acre arboretum not only boasts an array of blossoming trees and plants in the spring, but trees that turn stunning colors in the fall.

Alki Beach Park: Who doesn't love a great beach? Alki is a perfect place to play a game of beach volleyball, walk the long waterfront promenade, or go on the hunt for sea creatures.

  • Plus, it's surrounded by good places to eat, readers said.
A beach with blue sky and clouds above and some lying or sitting on the sand near the water.
Alki Beach. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Myrtle Edwards Park: Reader Kate W. said this park is a winner because of its proximity to the water — plus its bike path and the number of urban dwellers you can see enjoying time outdoors out with their pets.

A green stretch and path next to the waterfront with buildings on stilts in the water in the background, and sculptures visible along the path.
Myrtle Edwards Park by the Olympic Sculpture Garden. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Kerry Park: Sure, lots of tourists come to this tiny park in Queen Anne — but it's because it has one of the city's best views. Experience it like a local by bringing a picnic and enjoying it with someone on one of the benches (if you can snag one).

  • It's also fun to watch people photobomb each other as they try to get the perfect shot of the Seattle skyline.
