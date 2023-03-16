Readers' picks for Seattle's best parks
After Gas Works Park recently got a nod as one of the country's best urban green spaces, we asked Axios Seattle readers if they had other Seattle parks they thought should make the list.
- Turns out, they had loads of suggestions! And it reminded us of just how many great parks Seattle has to offer. Here are readers' top picks.
Discovery Park: Reader Martha W. said Discovery has "great trails for walking or running," plus good beach areas to explore.
- Walking the bluffs is another highlight — check out those views! — as is visiting the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, which features a permanent art collection and rotating exhibits.
Seward Park: Readers love the big trees, fig blossoms and stunning views of Lake Washington at Seward Park. It has a wide path for bike riding and walking, and the old-growth forest can make you feel as if you've gotten lost in the woods, while still in the middle of the city.
Kubota Garden: Suzanne L. praised Kubota Garden, citing its "gorgeous rambling beauty and impressive plants and sculptures." The blossoms put on quite a show in the spring, but there's plenty to see in summer as well.
Washington Park Arboretum: The 230-acre arboretum not only boasts an array of blossoming trees and plants in the spring, but trees that turn stunning colors in the fall.
Alki Beach Park: Who doesn't love a great beach? Alki is a perfect place to play a game of beach volleyball, walk the long waterfront promenade, or go on the hunt for sea creatures.
- Plus, it's surrounded by good places to eat, readers said.
Myrtle Edwards Park: Reader Kate W. said this park is a winner because of its proximity to the water — plus its bike path and the number of urban dwellers you can see enjoying time outdoors out with their pets.
- The Olympic Sculpture Garden at the park's southern end tops off the experience.
Kerry Park: Sure, lots of tourists come to this tiny park in Queen Anne — but it's because it has one of the city's best views. Experience it like a local by bringing a picnic and enjoying it with someone on one of the benches (if you can snag one).
- It's also fun to watch people photobomb each other as they try to get the perfect shot of the Seattle skyline.
