Seattle will host 6 World Cup matches in 2026

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Seattle will host six World Cup matches in 2026, including one in which the U.S. men's national team will play.

Why it matters: City officials expect the 2026 World Cup will bring 400,000 to 750,000 visitors to Seattle, plus millions in tourist dollars.

Latest: FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, announced the match schedule yesterday, after previously announcing that Seattle would be one of 16 host cities around the globe.

Details: Seattle's Lumen Field will host four group stage matches, which are slated for June 15, June 19, June 24 and June 26. The U.S. team will play in the June 19 match.

Lumen later will host two knockout round matches: a Round of 32 match on July 1, then a Round of 16 match on July 6.

Flashback: In June 2022, Seattle was named one of 11 U.S. host cities.

The 2026 World Cup marks the first time in more than 20 years that the tournament will be played in more than one country, Axios Atlanta's Thomas Wheatley writes.

The big picture: The 39-day tournament's opening game will be played at Mexico City's famous Estadio Azteca on June 11. Los Angeles will host the U.S. opening game.