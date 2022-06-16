FIFA picks World Cup 2026 venues for U.S., Canada, Mexico

Map: Axios Visuals

FIFA announced the 2026 World Cup match sites on Thursday, choosing 16 major cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The big picture: FIFA picked 10 cities in the United States and three each in Canada and Mexico to host World Cup games, instantly giving all of these cities the chance to reap financial benefits from hosting the international soccer tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities

Details: FIFA announced the following cities will host games in the 2026 tournament:

West: Guadalajara, Mexico; Los Angeles; San Francisco bay area; Seattle; Vancouver

Guadalajara, Mexico; Los Angeles; San Francisco bay area; Seattle; Vancouver Central: Atlanta; Dallas; Houston; Kansas City; Mexico City; Monterrey, Mexico

Atlanta; Dallas; Houston; Kansas City; Mexico City; Monterrey, Mexico East: Boston, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Toronto

FIFA World Cup 2026 match details

The big picture: The 2026 World Cup will have 60 matches in the United States, while Mexico and Canada will host 10 games each.

The 2026 tournament is the first World Cup to have three co-hosts and have 80 matches, which is more than the normal 64 matches.

The United States previously hosted the World Cup in 1994.

Mexico hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, while Canada has never previously hosted a World Cup.

What's next: Before we get to 2026, Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup this winter. The groups for the upcoming tournament were finalized earlier this week.