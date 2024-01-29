Why Seattle restaurant The Boat rocks

I didn't have a chance until a couple of months ago to make it to The Boat, which specializes in Vietnamese garlic chicken and rice (cơm gà mắm tỏi).

Now, after a few visits, I can tell you why the restaurant in Little Saigon is racking up so many local and national accolades — including a spot on this year's list of James Beard semifinalists — and why it's become one of my local favorites.

Details: The menu at the Boat is limited. They specialize in one dish: Cornish game hens (which are actually just tiny chickens) fried and smothered in fish sauce and garlic.

You can pair the chicken with rice, noodles or noodle soup. Each platter comes with a chrysanthemum salad.

The menu also offers pandan or banana waffles for dessert, which you can dip in whipped coconut cream. (Pro tip: Never skip these.)

Details: The food is simple and comforting, yet still feels celebratory and special. The chicken is juicy, the broth bright and flavorful.

Somehow, it's a filling but not overly heavy dinner — a tricky dance for a meal built around a fried bird.

The pandan waffle with coconut cloud from The Boat. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Fun fact(s): The Boat is part of the family restaurant empire run by Quynh-Vy and Yenvy Pham, who also run Phở Bắc Sup Shop on the same block.

It's located in the same space where the Phams' parents opened the original Phở Bắc — which the family says was Seattle's first pho restaurant — in 1982.

The building is, indeed, shaped like a boat, which is one of the reasons you'll find my almost-4-year-old constantly begging to go there (besides the excitement of tearing into half a mini chicken).

The bottom line: When it's cold out, I want to go to The Boat. When it's been a long day, I want to go to The Boat. When I want to celebrate, I want to go to The Boat.

What we're watching: Whether the Pham siblings snag a national James Beard Award this year, as they're up for Outstanding Restaurateur for the second year in a row.

Address: 1314 S. Jackson St.

Hours: 11am–9pm. Closed Tuesdays.