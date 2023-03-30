Four Seattle food destinations nominated for James Beard awards

Copine in Ballard was nominated for a James Beard award in the Outstanding Restaurant category. Photo: Geoffrey Smith/LookatLao

Seattle chefs and restaurants received four nominations yesterday for James Beard awards, one the culinary industry's highest honors.

Details: Aaron Verzosa, of fine dining destination Archipelago, was nominated for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific. That category covers Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.

Meanwhile, Yenvy and Quynh Pham — who run Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time and The Boat — picked up a nomination in the Outsatnding Restaurateur category.

Copine, the Ballard restaurant known for its pre-fixe menus, was nominated for Outstanding Restaurant, a nationwide category.

Plus: Rob Roy, the popular Belltown cocktail lounge, got a nod in the Outstanding Bar category.

What's next: The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.