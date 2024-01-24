1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Celebrity foodie J. Kenji López-Alt's Seattle restaurant guide
With three New York Times bestselling cookbooks under his belt, Seattle foodie extraordinaire J. Kenji López-Alt has been on the map for a while.
- Now his unique take on some of the best places to eat in the Emerald City is literally on Apple Maps through its Let's Eat Seattle Guide released this week.
Details: The Seattle edition is the most recent Apple food guide featuring off-the-beaten-path choices curated by local writers in seven cities, including Oakland, San Francisco, Chicago and London.
- Among the 15 entries for Seattle so far are Post Alley Pizza, which López-Alt claims "makes quite possibly the best slices in town"; Bateau, a specialty steakhouse "like no other"; and Temple Pastries, the king of croissant makers.
- López-Alt said he's always looking "for good people serving great food."
- Five new eateries will be added each month, per the guides.
