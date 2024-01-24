Share on email (opens in new window)

With three New York Times bestselling cookbooks under his belt, Seattle foodie extraordinaire J. Kenji López-Alt has been on the map for a while.

Now his unique take on some of the best places to eat in the Emerald City is literally on Apple Maps through its Let's Eat Seattle Guide released this week.

Details: The Seattle edition is the most recent Apple food guide featuring off-the-beaten-path choices curated by local writers in seven cities, including Oakland, San Francisco, Chicago and London.