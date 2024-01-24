1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Celebrity foodie J. Kenji López-Alt's Seattle restaurant guide

headshot
Photo of food writer J. Kenji Lopez-Alt among illustrations of food and kitchen tools.

Photo illustration: Courtesy of Apple.

With three New York Times bestselling cookbooks under his belt, Seattle foodie extraordinaire J. Kenji López-Alt has been on the map for a while.

  • Now his unique take on some of the best places to eat in the Emerald City is literally on Apple Maps through its Let's Eat Seattle Guide released this week.

Details: The Seattle edition is the most recent Apple food guide featuring off-the-beaten-path choices curated by local writers in seven cities, including Oakland, San Francisco, Chicago and London.

  • Among the 15 entries for Seattle so far are Post Alley Pizza, which López-Alt claims "makes quite possibly the best slices in town"; Bateau, a specialty steakhouse "like no other"; and Temple Pastries, the king of croissant makers.
  • López-Alt said he's always looking "for good people serving great food."
  • Five new eateries will be added each month, per the guides.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more