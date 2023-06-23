Temple Pastries is a bakery worthy of devotion
I have a new favorite pastry shop: Temple Pastries in Seattle's Central District.
Details: Temple's variety of croissants, macarons, cakes and cookies are constantly changing, tempting me with new flavors every time I stop by.
- My resolve to leave with only a coffee (their cappuccinos feature the perfect amount of velvety foam, by the way) routinely fails me.
Zoom in: During a recent visit, my family tried a guava cream cheese croissant; a chamomile, bergamot and lemon brioche twist; a lime leaf and ginger cake doughnut; and a strawberry cream-filled cronut.
- My other favorite items have included a vanilla currant scroll and a cardamom almond brioche.
Between the lines: The best aspect of Temple Pastries' croissants (and their giant croissant loaf) is how tender they are — they melt in your mouth.
- Everything tastes impossibly fresh, with flavor combinations you won't find elsewhere.
Be smart: To beat the line on weekends, you can order pastries online for in-person pickup. Online orders must be placed three days in advance.
Of note: Don't miss the additional seating upstairs. Open 7am-3pm daily.
