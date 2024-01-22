A hiring freeze has been introduced for about 2,000 temporary and permanent jobs in Seattle to reduce expenses and offset an impending budget shortfall, according to the mayor's office.

Why it matters: The freeze, effective immediately, is necessary to keep costs down this year and address the more than $229 million financial gap forecast for 2025, Jamie Housen, the director of communications for the Office of Mayor Bruce Harrell, told Axios.

The city faces more significant fiscal challenges in 2024 than were forecast when the budget was adopted, requiring immediate action to lessen the impact of increasing costs, Housen told Axios.

Based on 2023 numbers, the city would have likely hired 800-900 regular (non-temporary) staff in 2024 and potentially another 1,100 temporary employees, per Housen.

Yes, but: This hiring freeze does not include job openings for first responders, such as police officers, firefighters, and CARE department staff, along with other employees providing essential public services, according to the Mayor's Office.

By the numbers: As of August, 2023, the city had 14,006 active employees, of which approximately 6,320 had a base salary of at least $100,000 or more, according to The Seattle Times editorial board.

Data collected by Indeed indicates the average salaries in the City of Seattle range from approximately $79,000 per year for a coordinator to $176,040 per year for a division chief.

The city's employee wages and salaries data can be viewed here.

What they're saying: "The City is taking a comprehensive approach to address the forecasted budget gap and structural budget issues, including thorough analysis of current City spending and an array of strategies to drive efficiencies, optimize investments, and prioritize the needs of residents, in collaboration with the City Council," Housen wrote in an email.