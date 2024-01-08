Jan 8, 2024 - Sports

How to watch UW play Michigan for the national championship

headshot
A player in a purple jersey and gold helmet with the number 94 on his jersey holds up both hands in a V formation over his head, with a stadium crowd blurred in background.

The Huskies' Jayvon Parker celebrates after the Dawgs' 37–31 victory in last week's Sugar Bowl. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

We'll soon know whether the University of Washington will claim the national college football title, after the Huskies square off against Michigan in Monday's championship game.

How to watch: The big matchup will air at 4:30pm PT on ESPN.

  • It will also be streamed on ESPN — but not ESPN+ — fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling.

Local watch parties: The free watch party at Alaska Airlines Arena on the UW campus is sold out, but many other places are hosting get-togethers.

Other watch events will unfold at Big Mario's Northlake near the UW campus; The Barking Dog Alehouse in Phinney Ridge; Stilos Kitchen & Bar in Greenwood; and Ounces in West Seattle.

Plus: Redhook Brewlab on Capitol Hill will hold a watch party with a $25–$30 entry fee that includes a buffet.

Zoom out: In Tacoma, The Grand Cinema is streaming the game live ($20 entry). Another watch party is planned at Poquitos Tacoma in the Stadium District ($10–15 entry).

Thought bubble: Any bar or restaurant we visit this afternoon had better have this game blasting from every screen.

Editor's note: This story was corrected to say the game will not be streamed on ESPN+.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more