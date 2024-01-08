Share on email (opens in new window)

The Huskies' Jayvon Parker celebrates after the Dawgs' 37–31 victory in last week's Sugar Bowl. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

We'll soon know whether the University of Washington will claim the national college football title, after the Huskies square off against Michigan in Monday's championship game.

How to watch: The big matchup will air at 4:30pm PT on ESPN.

It will also be streamed on ESPN — but not ESPN+ — fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling.

Local watch parties: The free watch party at Alaska Airlines Arena on the UW campus is sold out, but many other places are hosting get-togethers.

Other watch events will unfold at Big Mario's Northlake near the UW campus; The Barking Dog Alehouse in Phinney Ridge; Stilos Kitchen & Bar in Greenwood; and Ounces in West Seattle.

Plus: Redhook Brewlab on Capitol Hill will hold a watch party with a $25–$30 entry fee that includes a buffet.

You can also catch the game at The Runaway on First Hill or at the Seattle Elks Lodge.

Zoom out: In Tacoma, The Grand Cinema is streaming the game live ($20 entry). Another watch party is planned at Poquitos Tacoma in the Stadium District ($10–15 entry).

Thought bubble: Any bar or restaurant we visit this afternoon had better have this game blasting from every screen.

Editor's note: This story was corrected to say the game will not be streamed on ESPN+.