The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy will be awarded to one team Monday, marking the end of the 2023-24 college football season. What's happening: The Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies (both undefeated) will play for the title at 7:30pm ET at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Both teams haven't won a national title since the 1990s, prior to the start of the college football playoff system.

You can watch the game on ESPN, but not on ESPN+.

The game will also be streamed on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling.

How we got here: Michigan beat Alabama 27-20 in overtime at the Rose Bowl and Washington beat Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl.

Editor's note: This story was corrected to say the game will not be streamed on ESPN+.