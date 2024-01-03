In the race to become Washington's next governor, Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson has outraised his closest competitor, Republican Dave Reichert, four times over.

Why it matters: For the first time since 2012, Washington has no incumbent governor running for re-election. But Ferguson's $4.4 million fundraising lead is making the race look less than wide open.

Zoom in: As of this week, Ferguson has raised about $5.6 million for his gubernatorial campaign, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.

Reichert, the former congressman and past King County sheriff, has amassed about $1.2 million in contributions.

State Sen. Mark Mullet (D-Issaquah) has raised about $1 million, while Republican Semi Bird has raised roughly $290,000.

Zoom out: Other statewide races aren't looking quite so lopsided in terms of fundraising.

Democrat Nick Brown, the former U.S. attorney for Western Washington, has raised about $565,000 toward his campaign for attorney general, while state Sen. Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond) has raised about $538,000.

A Republican candidate, Pete Serrano, announced his candidacy for attorney general this week and hasn't reported any fundraising yet.

Between the lines: Ferguson and Dhingra are both subject to a fundraising freeze for the next two months while the state Legislature is in session.

That gives Brown and Reichert additional time to rack up donations — although Reichert's fundraising is unlikely to catch up to Ferguson's in that time frame.

What they're saying: Reichert's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment from Axios on Tuesday.