Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he won't seek re-election in 2024

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a climate agreement event on Oct. 6, 2022. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Monday that he is not running for re-election in 2024.

The big picture: Inslee, who was elected governor in 2012 and ran for president in 2020, is the second Washington governor to serve three consecutive terms.

Driving the news: "Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor," he said in a statement.

"During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch."

Inslee, who was elected to his third term in 2020, had been undecided about whether he would seek an unprecedented fourth term, per the Seattle Times. Governors in Washington State do not have term limits.

Flashback: During his long-shot presidential campaign in 2020, Inslee made climate change a central focus of his platform, elevating the issue to a level not seen during previous elections.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.