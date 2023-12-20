AAA is predicting the second-busiest year-end travel period since it began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Why it matters: Plan for busy highways, long lines at airports and ferries, congestion and delays at the end of a year that set holiday travel records in July and November.

It could make the difference between a happy road trip and a miserable one.

Zoom in: The busiest day at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is expected to be Friday, Dec. 22, with 174,000 passengers going through the airport.

One-third of all travelers will arrive at the airport before 9am, per the Port of Seattle, with two additional peak periods expected from 2–5pm and 9–11pm.

On the roads and waterways: Kirkland-based Inrix predicts the worst traffic overall will be on Saturday, next Thursday and Dec. 30.

But in Puget Sound, the most congested road will be northbound Interstate 5 between Seattle and Bellingham next Wednesday, with an estimated travel time of two hours and 33 minutes — 47% longer than usual.

The best times to hit the road are before lunchtime or after 7pm, per Inrix.

500,000 people are expected aboard Washington State Ferries through the end of the year.

Of note: While there could be snow in the mountains and mountain passes, there's little to no chance for a white Christmas in Western Washington's lowlands, where the high on Christmas Day could be around 46, per the National Weather Service.

The big picture: More than 115 million travelers will hit the road or take flight during the 10-day holiday travel period that begins Dec. 23, AAA said in its holiday forecast.

That's the second-highest year-end travel forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

What they're saying: If you're driving, "make sure you and your vehicle are prepared," Lisa Anciaux, the director of travel products for AAA Washington, told Axios.

Bring extra snacks, blankets and water and always have chains during winter, she said.

Be smart: Leave early and allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

If parking at the airport, use the Automated Parking Guidance System and allow for an extra hour to find a spot, per the port.

Be wise: Another way to beat the holiday travel stress is to spend a little time cultivating mindfulness, compassion and gratitude before hitting the road or spending time with family, said Larry Wissow, psychiatrist with the University of Washington School of Medicine and Seattle Children's Hospital.