Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Brace yourself for busy airports and highways during the Christmas and New Year's holiday travel period, according to new AAA projections.

Why it matters: The forecast rounds off a year when holiday travel records were set around July Fourth and Thanksgiving.

The big picture: AAA said in its holiday forecast Monday that it projects 115.2 million travelers will hit the road or take flight during the 10-day holiday travel period that begins Dec. 23.

That's a 2.2% increase over last year or 2.5 million more travelers, AAA projects.

It's the second-highest year-end travel forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

2019 was the busiest Christmas and New Year's travel period on record with 119 million total travelers.

Flashback: Last year, flight delays and cancellations wrecked havoc on holiday travel between the major winter storm and Southwest Airlines meltdown.

By the numbers: This year, 7.51 million travelers are expected to travel by air, AAA's highest projection and more than the 2019 record of 7.33 million.

103.6 million are expected to drive 50 miles or more, 1.8% more than last year but down from the 2019 record of 108 million.

4.05 million will travel by other modes like bus, train and cruise, which is projected to break 2019's record of 3.89 million.

What they're saying: "More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places," said Paula Twidale, AAA Travel senior vice president, in a statement.

Travel advisory: Best and worst times to drive

Zoom in: Prepare for a few days of "potentially bad traffic" during the travel period, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights.

Saturday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 28 are the most congested days on the road, INRIX said in the AAA's forecast.

The worst time on Dec. 23 is from 11am to 7pm and from 2 to 8pm Dec. 28.

Saturday, Dec. 30 is another busy day with many traveling home or to a destination for New Year's Eve. The worst time that day is 5 to 7pm.

Of note: The best travel time on Dec. 23 is before 10 am and before noon Dec. 26-30.

Meanwhile, "minimal traffic impact" is expected on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Holiday travel congestion by metro

Threat level: Drivers could find 20% longer travel times nationwide, INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue said.

Major metros including Denver, Minneapolis, and D.C. could experience nearly double the typical delays, Pishue said.

Details: Here is the peak congestion period for major metros and on which route from INRIX data:

Atlanta: Monday, Dec. 30, 7:15pm; Augusta to Atlanta via I-20 W

Boston: Saturday, Dec. 23, 4:15pm; Boston to Portsmouth via I-95 N

Chicago: Thursday, Dec. 28, 5:30pm; Milwaukee to Chicago via I-94 E

Denver: Friday, Dec. 29, 2pm; Fort Collins to Denver via I-25 S

Detroit: Saturday, Dec. 23, 6:45pm; Detroit to Cleveland via I-75 S

Houston: Saturday, Dec. 23, 5:15pm; Houston to Galveston via I-45 S

Los Angeles: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 6:15pm; Bakersfield to Los Angeles via I-5 S

Minneapolis: Thursday, Dec. 28, 10:15am; Eau Claire to Minneapolis via I-94 W

New York: Saturday, Dec. 23, 2:30pm; New York to Hamptons via Long Island Expy E

Portland: Saturday, Dec. 23, 5:45pm; Portland to Hood River via I-84 E

San Diego: Saturday, Dec. 23, 5pm; San Diego to Palm Springs via I-15 N

San Francisco: Saturday, Dec. 23, 5:15pm; San Francisco to Sacramento via I-80 E

Seattle: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 6:45pm; Seattle to Bellingham via I-5 N

Tampa: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 4:15pm; Tampa to Orlando via I-4 E

Washington, DC: Friday, Dec.29, 3:45pm; Baltimore to Washington DC via Balt/Wash Pkwy S

More from Axios: