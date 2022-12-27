Passengers wait to board a Southwest flight at Dallas Love Field in Dallas on Dec. 25, 2022. Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images

Southwest Airlines was responsible for the bulk of flight cancellations and delays again on Tuesday, signaling that the airline's recent troubles aren't parking at the gate just yet.

The latest: Southwest accounted for 2,526 of the 2,901 canceled U.S. flights by 10:15am ET Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

Southwest canceled 62% of its flights scheduled to take off Tuesday, per FlightAware data. The airline also had more than 214 delayed flights.

Thousands of Southwest flights were also canceled and delayed on Monday.

Why Southwest Airlines had delays, canceled flights

The big picture: Southwest's troubles are due to a combination of the extreme winter storms and how the airline's flight routes are structured, per the Wall Street Journal.

The airline's crew-scheduling system also crumbled under the pressure of so many recent flight changes.

The airline said in a statement Monday that it was "staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend" before the severe weather disrupted its plans.

"These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity," Southwest said.

Travel blog The Points Guy wrote that "staffing and technology problems" sent "the carrier on a downward spiral."

"With schedules deteriorating so quickly amid the winter storm, Southwest’s crew scheduling struggled to keep up with the quick changes needed to keep crews and planes in place," The Points Guy reported.

Flashback: Southwest had a similar problem last year. Bad travel weather, a pilot shortage and staffing issues led to many flight cancellations and delays.

What's next: Department of Transportation review

Southwest expects a tough week ahead for travelers. The airline said it will fly about one-third of its schedule as it works its way through the mess over "the next several days."

"We had a tough day today," Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. "In all likelihood we'll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this. This is the largest scale event that I've ever seen."

The airline said it is also looking to "make things right for those we’ve let down," including its own employees.

Southwest has been booking hotels, rental cars and tickets for customers impacted by the delays, Ryan Green, Southwest's chief commercial officer, told the Journal.

What we're watching: The Department of Transportation said it would review Southwest's actions and customer service policies that contributed to a rough holiday travel weekend.

The agency said it was "concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service" and "will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan."

More from Axios:

Transportation Department to review Southwest's mass flight cancellations

Major winter storm threatens to upend holiday travel

Flight delays, cancellations continue as storm rolls on