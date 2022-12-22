The extreme winter storm is already messing up holiday travel plans

Travelers arrive for their flights at O'Hare International Airport on Dec. 22. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Flight delays and cancellations affected thousands of travelers Thursday as a major winter storm unleashed wicked weather across the U.S.

The latest: As of Thursday morning, FlightAware reported at least 1,518 delays and at least 1,441 cancellations for flights into, within and out of the country, setting the stage for a chaotic holiday travel period for millions.

Details: Chicago's O'Hare International had the highest percentage of cancellations, accounting for roughly one of five canceled flights on Thursday morning, per FlightAware.

These figures are likely to rise as major hubs, including Denver and Chicago, face extreme, inclement weather over the next several days.

Friday is expected to be the busiest pre-Christmas day for travel, CNN reports.

Yes, but: Airlines are already making plans for delays and cancellations. Major companies like United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines already have waivers available for changing your flight amid the weather.

Be smart: Read the fine print before rebooking, as airlines have specific airports and eligibility requirements for receiving fee waivers.

Threat level: The winter storm, which has sparked a bomb cyclone, has put 300 million people across the U.S. under weather alerts.

The storm is bringing frigid temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions to wide swaths of the Lower 48.

The extreme weather will likely interfere with cargo transport, too, Axios' Joann Muller and Andrew Freeman write.

