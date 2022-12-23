Computer model map of surface air pressure and the misery index, with white colors showing the coldest wind chills.Image:(https://earth.nullschool.net)

A winter storm of unrivaled scope is affecting the vast majority of the continental U.S. Friday, as damaging winds ramp up from the Midwest to the Southeast, downing trees and power lines amid unusually frigid conditions.

Threat level: Disruptions to holiday travel and threats to life will continue into Saturday as strong winds and poor visibility wreak havoc on major airline hubs.

Power outages across the country are increasing as the Arctic front and bomb cyclone combine to create a massive wind field from the Midwest to the Plains, Southeast, and East Coast.

As of Friday at midday, 1.4 million customers were without power across the Lower 48, with most in New England and the Southeast.

After historically rapid temperature plunges across the Plains to the Gulf Coast and Midwest beginning Wednesday, a blast of Arctic air straight from Siberia is now gusting its way into the East Coast.

A rapidly intensifying storm system, sparked by the contrast in air masses between the Arctic air and milder air to the east, plus a powerful disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere, has become bomb cyclone across the Midwest.

Such a storm is characterized by a rapid drop in air pressure of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, and this one has already exceeded that deepening rate.

The result of this intensifying storm, along with a contrast in air pressure with nearby weather systems, is a 1,000-mile swath of strong to damaging winds of 40-mph or greater through Saturday.

Between the lines: In some places, such as Buffalo, New York, winds could gust to 70 mph, just shy of hurricane force, while the Adirondacks, Green and White Mountains of New England see winds upward of 125 mph.

Around Buffalo, 3 to 4 feet of snow may fall amid blizzard conditions, with winds gusting up to 70 mph. This will make travel impossible, and a state of emergency is in effect for the city.

The winds blowing across the Great Lakes could bring wave heights greater than 25 feet. In addition, a seiche event, which occurs when winds or differences in air pressure force water to slosh from one side of a lake to another and back again, is threatening to cause major lakeshore flooding in Buffalo.

Water is being pushed from the southwestern corner of the lake northeastward.

At 10 a.m. in Buffalo, weather conditions featured heavy snow, blowing snow, with winds sustained at 45 mph gusting to 66 mph. The air temperature was 23°F and the wind chill just 2°F. Visibility was reported at just 0.13 miles.

Social media images and webcams showed whiteout conditions throughout the area.

Flight delays continue to grow as winds become greatest hazard

As of Friday mid-morning, more than 3,600 flights had been canceled in the U.S., while another 2,400 were delayed.

Strong winds ahead of the cold front has been snarling air traffic in the major airports of New England Friday, while whipping winds behind it have been affecting far more airports to the west and southwest.

Ahead of the front, coastal flooding has been taking place in several New England states, a product of astronomical high tides, strong winds and long-term sea level rise.

Warnings take over the weather map

As of Friday morning, more than 350 million Americans were under winter weather warnings, watches and advisories, including a staggering 125 million people under wind chill advisories, from the Pacific Northwest to Florida and north to the Canadian border.

"Winter weather hazards remain in effect from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida Peninsula while spanning from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard.

The National Weather Service's Watch Warning graphic depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," the NWS said in an online discussion early Friday morning.

After historically rapid temperature plunges across the Plains to the Gulf Coast and Midwest beginning Wednesday, a blast of Arctic air straight from Siberia is now gusting its way into the East Coast.

While a surge in all-time cold temperature records is unlikely, the NWS warns of "widespread record low maximum temperature values" Friday. This is especially the case "from the Lower Mississippi Valley, northeastward into the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys and stretching across large sections of the east from the Southeast, through the Southern to Central Appalachians and into the Mid-Atlantic."

Wind chills Friday morning reached minus 50 in Montana and North Dakota, and dipped below zero all the way to Alabama. In the Midwest, frostbite could occur in under 10 minutes given the combination of cold temperatures and high winds.

Go deeper...

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.