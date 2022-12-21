Projected wind chill values as the Arctic outbreak and bomb cyclone drive cold air all the way south to southern Florida. Image: Pivotal Weather

An extraordinary stretch of extreme winter weather begins Wednesday as a powerful Arctic cold front dives south out of Canada, dropping temperatures by up to 40°F in a few hours, along with howling winds.

Why it matters: The Arctic air, strong winds and an associated bomb cyclone could be deadly to anyone caught outside — and will bring some areas to a standstill during the holiday rush.

Threat level: As of Wednesday morning, about 200 million Americans were under winter weather warnings and advisories, stretching from the Pacific Northwest across the Plains and all the way South to the Gulf Coast.

Blizzard warnings are likely to be hoisted for a large expanse of the Great Lakes states.

As the cold front pushes south, temperatures just behind it will plummet and winds will increase dramatically, potentially causing damage. Areas at risk for the frigid weather Wednesday include Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, among other states.

The National Weather Service (NWS) stated: "This is not your ordinary cold front."

According to the NWS in Great Falls, MT, the temperature in Dillon, located in the southwestern corner of the state, fell a staggering 26°F in just three minutes when the cold front passed through early Wednesday.

A storm will feast upon jet stream energy and the contrast between milder air to the east, and frigid temperatures to the west, intensifying dramatically Thursday and Friday as it tracks across the Midwest and into Ontario, Canada.

Between the lines: This storm, known as a bomb cyclone, will be a massive wind-maker, with winds exceeding 45 mph expected as far as 1,000 miles away from the storm center.

Many people may lose power between Thursday and Saturday amid the cold, due to downed trees and power lines, particularly in the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Northeast, where the winds look to be the strongest.

Meanwhile, on the warm side of the storm, powerful southerly winds and high astronomic tides could even cause major coastal flooding along the south coast of Long Island and parts of Rhode Island and Cape Cod.

Projected winds (left) and wind chill readings (right) on Dec. 23. Images: Pivotal Weather.

What is a "bomb cyclone?"

Zoom in: Blizzard conditions are forecast between early Thursday and Friday night from Minnesota to northeastern Illinois and into northern Michigan.

The storm is likely to qualify as a "bomb cyclone" since it will intensify at a rapid rate, through a process known as bombogenesis. Such storms typically are seen along the East Coast.

The NWS forecast office in Chicago warned of "brutal travel conditions" between Thursday and Friday night as three to five inches of snow fall amid 55-mile-per-hour winds, which could cause whiteout conditions at times.

Heavier snowfall is expected further north and east, into portions of Michigan, where a foot of accumulation is possible, per the NWS.

The Arctic blast's extraordinary scope

By the numbers: ~200 million: The number of people across the Lower 48 states under winter weather warnings, watches and advisories for extreme cold, heavy snow and related hazards.

Minus-70°F: Coldest wind chill that is forecast for this event, in eastern Wyoming, as frigid air combines with howling winds.

Coldest wind chill that is forecast for this event, in eastern Wyoming, as frigid air combines with howling winds. Minus-2°F: According to the NWS, Denver's forecast high on Thursday is minus-2°F, which would be the coldest day since Dec. 21, 1990. The agency warned of wind chills as low as minus-40°F in metro Denver itself on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the NWS, Denver's forecast high on Thursday is minus-2°F, which would be the coldest day since Dec. 21, 1990. The agency warned of wind chills as low as minus-40°F in metro Denver itself on Wednesday night and Thursday. 26 states: The area covered by wind chill warnings and watches, from the Canadian border to Texas Gulf Coast. Some areas may set records for their biggest temperature plunge in a short period of time, with computer models showing the potential for a "flash freeze" in multiple states.

Context: Extreme cold still occurs in a warming world, though it is becoming less severe and of shorter duration.

In the U.S., most states east of the Rockies have been warming the fastest during winter. This cold snap, while headline-grabbing, is unlikely to smash records from particularly cold years in the 1980s or earlier to establish new all-time milestones.

There is also an active scientific debate regarding the effects of rapid Arctic warming, and if it is altering the jet stream in ways that favor more frequent southern cold intrusions.

Go deeper:

Major winter storm threatens to upend holiday travel

Winter solstice arrives ahead of bomb cyclone blizzard