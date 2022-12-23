Monster winter storm and Arctic blast envelope much of U.S.

Extreme winter weather, including an Arctic blast and bomb cyclone, has overtaken much of the U.S. just days before Christmas.
The big picture: Over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory, the National Weather Service said in a Thursday night update.
Disruptions to holiday travel are expected, along with the potential for power outages from projected high winds, heavy snows, significant icing and overall increased power consumption in places
The risk: Heavy snowfall with the possibility of blizzard conditions is expected Thursday through Saturday across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.
"Winter weather hazards will stretch from border to border across the central and eastern U.S. and from coast to coast from the east coast to the Pacific Northwest," the NWS said.
Meanwhile, the winter storm is wreaking havoc during the holiday season's busiest travel times — interfering with both passenger travel and cargo transport across a large stretch of the country.
The bottom line: The Arctic air, strong winds and an associated bomb cyclone could be deadly to anyone caught outside, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.
