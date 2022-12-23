Monster winter storm and Arctic blast envelope much of U.S.

A father and son have a snowball fight during the winter storm at Millennium Park ice rink on Dec. 22 in Chicago. Photo: Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Extreme winter weather, including an Arctic blast and bomb cyclone, has overtaken much of the U.S. just days before Christmas.

The big picture: Over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory, the National Weather Service said in a Thursday night update.

Disruptions to holiday travel are expected, along with the potential for power outages from projected high winds, heavy snows, significant icing and overall increased power consumption in places

The risk: Heavy snowfall with the possibility of blizzard conditions is expected Thursday through Saturday across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

"Winter weather hazards will stretch from border to border across the central and eastern U.S. and from coast to coast from the east coast to the Pacific Northwest," the NWS said.

Meanwhile, the winter storm is wreaking havoc during the holiday season's busiest travel times — interfering with both passenger travel and cargo transport across a large stretch of the country.

The bottom line: The Arctic air, strong winds and an associated bomb cyclone could be deadly to anyone caught outside, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

In photos: Winter storm and extreme cold sweeps across U.S.

A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk during a winter storm in Chicago on Dec. 22. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

A woman crosses the street in Chicago on Dec. 22. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

A pedestrian navigates a snow-covered crosswalk as temperatures hang in the single-digits on Dec. 22 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A man inColorado, puts chains onto the tires of his semitrailer on Dec. 22. Photo: Jason Connolly / AFP via Getty Images

Semitrucks line up on the eastbound I-70, which was closed due to extreme winter driving conditions, in Silverthorne, Colorado on Dec. 22. Photo: Jason Connolly / AFP via Getty Images

Students leave Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School in Chicago as snow falls Dec. 22. Photo: Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Mike Palmquist poses for a portrait with his frozen beard on Dec. 22 in downtown Minneapolis. Photo: Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images

A man checks his cell phone after his flight cancelation at Denver International Airport in Colorado on Dec. 22. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Passengers queue up to go through security at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on December 22. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images