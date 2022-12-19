Forecasters are warning of holiday travel disruption as about 270 million people in the Lower 48 states are expected to see temperatures plunge to 32°F or below during the next seven days.

That's according to National Weather Service forecast data anayzed by Weatherbell.com.

About 55 million people in the Lower 48 states are expected to see temperatures hit 0°F or below during the next seven days, per NWS forecasts.

Photo: National Weather Service Boulder/Twitter

Threat level: "The tandem of bitterly cold temperatures and an intensifying storm system over the Rockies and Central Plains by midweek, will mean treacherous travel for many locations along and east of the Rockies," the NWS warned.

The cold could stress the electrical grid in some states, including Texas, though this event does not look as severe or long-lasting as the cold snap that led to the grid failure there in February 2021.

Between the lines: Some areas will see record cold temperatures, though this does not look like an all-time cold outbreak for much of the country.

For many people, it will be the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas in many years, however, with some seeing the coldest Christmas since the 1980s.

Zoom in: The "potent Arctic airmass" could see temperatures drop to single digits in places like New Orleans and Dallas later this week, per the Weather Service.

"These temperatures can freeze exposed pipes!" the NWS' Fort Worth office tweeted Sunday.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in a statement that the grid operator "expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand" in the state after working with the Public Utility Commission to "implement reforms."

Thought bubble: This weather pattern is linked to a lobe of the polar vortex in the lower atmosphere (separate from the main vortex higher in the atmosphere over the North Pole), that is rotating south out of Siberia.

A powerful storm is likely to form along the leading edge of the cold air, bringing the potential for heavy snow, bitter cold, and damaging winds to the Ohio Valley and Midwest beginning late this week, while a soaking rain moves along the East Coast.

Of note: A "strong cold front" passing through Hawaii Sunday through Monday was bringing "damaging winds, potential severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding" to the state, per the NWS.

Hawaiian Airlines said a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit sudden, "severe turbulence" near the islands Sunday, leaving 11 people hospitalized with serious injuries. The NWS noted there were thunderstorms in the area at the time.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the weather in Hawaii and the Hawaiian Airlines incident.