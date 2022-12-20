A number of major airlines are waiving the usual fees and fare differences for travelers looking to rebook their trips this holiday season ahead of dangerous winter weather.

The big picture: A significant winter storm is expected to barrel through the United States this week, bringing frigid temperatures and blizzard conditions to much of the country, most likely delaying travel for millions.

Why it matters: The waivers and lack of fees will allow travelers with flexible plans to rebook ahead of the storm. Travelers can also attempt to leave a little earlier without cost concerns.

What's happening: United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other airlines are offering to waive the fees associated with changing your flight.

Keep an eye on the fine print, as some airlines are only allowing fee change waivers to and from specific airports — though eligibility could grow as the storm gets closer.

Alaska Airlines is offering a waiver only for flights to and from Seattle.

is offering a waiver only for flights to and from Seattle. American Airlines has waivers for travelers moving through and out of about 30 airports in the Midwest and another 30 in the Northeast.

has waivers for travelers moving through and out of about 30 airports in the Midwest and another 30 in the Northeast. Delta has a waiver for 13 airports in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming as of Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines has a "Rocky Mountain and Midwest Winter Weather" waiver for more than a dozen locations, as well as a Northeast waiver.

has a "Rocky Mountain and Midwest Winter Weather" waiver for more than a dozen locations, as well as a Northeast waiver. Spirit Airlines has a waiver for travel to six Midwest airports and 11 Northeast airports as of Tuesday.

has a waiver for travel to six Midwest airports and 11 Northeast airports as of Tuesday. United is offering waivers to people traveling through airports across many of its regions, including the East Coast, Midwest, Central and Northwest U.S., and Texas.

