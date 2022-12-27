Passengers waiting for a Southwest Airlines flight at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 22. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Thousands more flights were canceled on Monday as the effects of winter storms and operational challenges continued to impact holiday travel.

The big picture: The Department of Transportation tweeted that it would look into the actions of Souhwest, which accounted for a large amount of the more than 3,90s flight cancelations and 8,200-plus delays within, into or out of the U.S. as of late Monday, per FlightAware data.

The DOT said it's "concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service" and "will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan."

By the numbers: Southwest canceled nearly 70% of its 2,886 flights Monday and 60% of some 2,400, planned Tuesday flights, according to FlightAware.

The Dallas-based carrier has canceled some 8,000 flights from Thursday to Monday, per the flight tracking website.

What they're saying: Southwest issued a statement Monday apologizing for the disruption.

"With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable," Southwest said.

"We are working with safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by re-balancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet, ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning."

Meanwhile, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday evening the airline would operate just over a third of its schedule Tuesday and Wednesday, or possibly longer, in order to alleviate the situation.

"This is the largest scale event that I've ever seen," Jordan said.

Representatives for Southwest did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.